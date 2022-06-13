By Ruth Anderah

Three Court of Appeal Justices have upheld the victory of Rauben Arinaitwe as the duly elected member of Parliament representing the people of Isingiro West County.

The three justices led by Geoffrey Kiryabwire dismissed the appeal filed by Arinaitwe’s rival Anthony Tumwesigye, who was dissatisfied with the decision of the Mbarara High Court that had also dismissed his petition with costs for the lack of merits.

Tumwesigye was challenging Arinaitwe’s victory sighting non-compliance with the electoral laws.

Arinatwe won Tumwesigye with 7,992 votes while Tumwesigye got 7,975 votes.

The justices ordered Tumwesigye to pay costs to his rival in both High Court and Court of Appeal.