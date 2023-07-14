All civil courts starting tomorrow will be closed as the annual court vacation commences.

In a press statement the Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani says the vacation for the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts will end on August 15th, 2023.

While for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, the court vacation will run from August 1st to August 31st.

The Court Vacation is mandatory and is provided for by The Judicature (Court Vacation) Rules S.I. 13-20.

It is the period between the end of one term of court and the beginning of another, specifically for civil cases.

Karemani adds that during this period, courts handling criminal cases will continue operating normally because the court vacation does not apply to this category of cases.

This period is utilized by Judicial Officers to write judgments and rulings and in case of urgent matters, the parties have to move court by applying for a certificate of urgency to allow the matter to be heard during the vacation period.

He emphasizes though, that all court registries will remain open for filing of cases and attending to other registry-related services.