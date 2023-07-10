The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has asked courts to replace the use of introduction letters from the Local Council One chairperson with national IDs as a condition for bail application.

The call followed the expiry of the term of office for all Local Council 1 & 2 chairpersons across the country which is due today, July 10, 2023.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, FDC deputy party spokesperson, John Kikonyogo said they are envisaging a situation where applicants and sureties will present letters of LC1 and it isrejected by the representative of the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on grounds of invalidation due to expiry of the issuing authority.

He says the condition for an introduction letter from the LC1 chairperson is likely to deny many Ugandans their rights to bail since the offices are now unlawful.

He added that courts should have biometric system machines where applicants and their sureties can press their fingerprints to capture their details and get printouts.

Last week, Raphael Magezi, the minister for Local Governments said government is in plans to extend the term of office for LC1 and 2.