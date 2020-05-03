The deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye has revealed that 104 police officers and some of their immediate family members have been put under quarantine after a Covid-19 case was confirmed in Masindi district.

This follows a newly established case of COVID 19 in Masindi of a Police CID Detective aged about 29years and a resident of Masindi Police Barracks.

Namaye says a team comprising of the Director Operations, Director Medical Services & Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering of Uganda Police force are currently meeting District Management teams in Masindi district to curtail the spread of COVID 19 in the district.

She has also revealed that in the meantime, they have sourced for re-enforcement from other stations to ensure that Masindi Police Station remains open.

Officers have been advised to take precaution while going about their duties to avoid coronavirus infection.