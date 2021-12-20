By Moses Ndhaye

The Ministry of Health has warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases as Ugandans go for the Christmas holidays and New Year celebrations.

The state minister in charge of primary health care Margaret Muhanga says they have been registering an increase of 200 COVID-19 cases in the last four to five days.

Muhanga says this is much higher than the average 40 cases registered earlier this month.

Speaking at the covid19 marathon run at Kololo, Muhanga also appealed to all Ugandans to get vaccinated.

Officiating at the same event, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi asked the government to restrict people who are not vaccinated from accessing public places such as hotels, schools, buses and taxis as we head to the Christmas season.

He however says the mandatory policy of vaccination should be legally backed by the laws of the land.

The COVID-19 run organized by companies such as Nation Media Group, Coca-Cola among others was running under the theme “remain vigilant against COVID -19.”

About 9 million are estimated to have been vaccinated.