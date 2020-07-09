

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has stepped up efforts to prepare and furnish a section of Mandela National Stadium Namboole in Kireka as one of the main COVID-19 treatment centers after Uganda’s confirmed cases hit the 1,000 mark.

This follows concerns raised by the public over the ministry’s preparedness to handle the increasing numbers, given the limited capacity of intensive care units in Uganda.

Currently, there are 12 functional ICUs in Uganda with only 55 functional beds with over 80% of them located in the capital city.

However, the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona has allayed these fears saying they are doing everything possible to improve these services including other plans like acquiring more ambulances.

Uganda’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 have hit the 1000 mark, after 23 new ones were announced by the health ministry this afternoon.

These were from the over 3,300 samples tested yesterday.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, of the 23 confirmed cases 12 are Ugandan nationals who returned from abroad, 8 from Afghanistan, 3 from the Democratic Republic of Congo and 1 from South Sudan and were under quarantine at the time of the test.

Three are truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Afoji and Madi Opei points of entry, while 8 are contacts and alerts, 4 from Tororo and 4 Hoima, Luwero, Kyotera and Arua districts respectively.