By Shamim Nateebwa

The number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 89.

This is after the ministry of health confirmed another one out of 2,729 samples of truck drivers tested yesterday.

According to the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the confirmed case is a 39- year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived via Malaba border.

She says all 201 samples from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 2,930 samples were tested at the Uganda virus research institute yesterday.

Globally, there are over 3.5m, cases of covid-19, 248,000 deaths and over 1.1m recoveries.

In East Africa, Tanzania has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 480, Kenya 465, Rwanda 259, and Burundi has 15 cases.