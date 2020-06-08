By Shamim Nateebwa

The number of covid-19 cases in Uganda continues to grow, now standing at 646 after the ministry of health announced 30 new ones.

According to the Director General of Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa, these were out of the 3,758 samples tested yesterday.

He says a total of 1,876 samples were tested from boarder points of entry, 1,728 were from alerts and contacts while 155 were health workers.

All the conformed cases are Ugandans

Four of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, 1 arrived from Kenya via Busia, 3 are security personnel from Luweero district, 4 are frontline health workers- which brings the total number of covid19 positive health workers to 22.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 103 covid recovered cases and no related death.