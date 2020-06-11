

By Ephraim Kasozi

Child rights activists have warned that the closure of schools by government as a measure to curb spread of the coronavirus will worsen child labour in the country.

They say many children have been left idle at home and others being overworked by their parents and guardians in agricultural farms.

Molly Namirembe, the programme officer at Ecological Christian Organisation says being a planting season, most of the children in the rural areas are now engaged in child labour on the farms.

Namirembe has asked the government to incorporate labour and probation officer into the COVID-19 taskforces at the districts to ensure that labour inspection is done during the lockdown period.

She was speaking during an e-meeting for stakeholders in Kampala ahead of the World Day against Child Labour slated for June 12th.

The Day Against Child Labour shall be commemorated under the theme; COVID-19: “Protect children from child labour, now more than ever”