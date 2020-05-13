By Benjamin Jumbe

The Parliamentary Technical Committee on COVID-19 has noted that Arua’s porous borders are undermining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee moved to the West Nile sub-region to assess the preparedness of government institutions to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s vice-chairperson, Spellanza Baguma while touring the border point of Vurra and Ondro-Macaku in Arua said that there was no proper demarcation between the Uganda and DR Congo border. She adds that the people of Arua were not observing the Presidential directives on social distancing and wearing masks.

The committee is now urging the government to handle the issue of porous borders and illegal border entries in Arua district as an emergency if achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are not to be reversed.

Meanwhile, the Director Arua Hospital Dr Filbert Nyeko, revealed that there are 12 people under quarantine at the hospital, including two children.