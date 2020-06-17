The Member of Parliament for Gulu Municipality Lyandro Komakech has asked the government to use part of the National response COVID-19 funds to construct various bio-sciences research laboratories across the country which can be used to diagnose the COVID-19 virus.

He says this will help the country to address the challenges of the virus effectively.

He says such a move will also help to supplement the services provided by the Uganda virus research institute.

However, the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa insists that the government could not use COVID-19 fund for other issues yet the president directed that the collected fund will be used for procuring vehicles.