By Damali Mukhaye

Medical experts have warned Ugandans against using weeds including marijuana to treat Covid-19 symptoms.

Many people across the country have resorted to boiling various weeds, inhaling and drinking the concoctions to boost their immunity.

The latest in use is marijuana where videos and audios have been making rounds on social media with some people claiming its leaves can cure Covid-19.

However medical doctors have noted that intake of marijuana has instead increased cases of intoxication in various hospitals.

The Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine says the population should desist from using marijuana because there is no research that proves that it cures covid-19.

Dr Atwiine said that if this persists, intoxication and drug addiction will rise.

She says people should stick to prescriptions from trusted medical personnel and follow care and preventive guidelines issued by the ministry of health.

Uganda currently has 63,099 cases of covid-19 and 434 related deaths.