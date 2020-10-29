By Tonny Abet

Two secondary schools in Wakiso District have registered cases of Covid-19 infection among three students but the information has been concealed to avoid alarming parents and the country.

The Ministry of Education and Sports indicated that it is not surprising for cases to be detected in schools because the country is in phase four of the Covid-19 spread and learners come from the communities.

According to Wakiso Secondary Schools Headteachers’ Association (WAKISSHA), the learners could have brought the infection from home.

Ms Ruth Mande Muyinda, the chairperson of WAKISSHA, in an interview with Daily Monitor on Monday said: “Two schools in Wakiso District that had done Covid-19 tests among learners found out that three students were infected but the students have been evacuated.”

Mr Badru Musoke, the executive secretary of WAKISSHA, said the cases were detected three days after the students had reported on October 16.

“One of the schools is in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District. After students had reported, the school administrators charged parents’ money and decided to test everybody and after three days, the results revealed that three students were positive for Covid-19,” he said.

However, the head teachers fear that if more cases are reported in schools, government may consider closing the schools just as it happened in other countries such as South Africa.

Dr Bruce Kirenga, the director of Makerere University Lung Institute, who is treating Covid-19 patients at Mulago National Referral Hospital, said young people with Covid-19 rarely develop severe sicknesses.

“Most of the young people who are infected with coronavirus present with mild symptoms. It could be due to strong immunity and general health,” Dr Kirenga said.

