By Ivan Ssenabulya

The ministry of health continues to record a decline in covid-19 cases.



As we end the 42-day lockdown announced by president Museveni on 18th June, the ministry yesterday announced 160 new cases and 27 deaths.

The new cases are part of results from tests done on 27 July 2021.

Uganda currently has 93,282 cumulative confirmed cases, 2,632 cumulative deaths and 620 active cases on admission after the recovery of 81,014 people.