By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has resounded a warning to members of the public against administering oxygen to covid-19 patients while at home.

This comes as the country continues to face an oxygen crisis arising from the surging covid19 cases.

Updating the nation on the covid-19 situation in Uganda, the health minister Dr Ruth Aceng reveals that not all covid-19 patients require oxygen therapy.

She says Oxygen use in homes and other undesignated places is not only dangerous to the lives of patients but also puts the household at risk since it’s highly flammable and can cause explosions.

Dr Aceng adds that oxygen is a class A, medical supply that requires monitoring and regulation by a trained health worker upon proper prescription by a qualified medical worker.

Aceng meanwhile warns that unregulated use of oxygen can cause further complications to the patient among them brain damage as she explains.