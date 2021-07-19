By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has confirmed giving covid-19 vaccines to businessman Hamis Kiggundu as an act of kindness to support the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the country.

In a statement released this morning, the ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Aineybona denies selling vaccines to the city businessman, insisting that all vaccines administered in Uganda are free of charge.

According to Ainebyona, Kiggundu only volunteered to mobilize eligible people among the business community for vaccination, adding that this act is not linked to the Shs530m donation he recently made towards the covid-19 fight through the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ainebyona says similar vaccination outreach exercises have been carried out at various office premises.

He says this is all part of the ministry’s plan to allocate more vaccines to Wakiso District where there was a low vaccination turnout.