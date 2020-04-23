By Benjamin Jumbe

The COVID-19 pandemic has offered lessons for Africa on maintaining robust health systems and continuing delivery of essential health services in times of crisis.

This is according to the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

He says commemoration of the World Malaria Day slated for April 25th should draw attention to the devastating impact of this disease on families, communities and societies.

He says that as the world grapples with COVID-19, this is an opportunity to highlight the importance of maintaining robust health systems and continuing delivery of essential health services in times of crisis.

The theme of World Malaria Day 2020, “Zero Malaria Starts with Me” is a grassroots campaign, first launched in Senegal in 2014.