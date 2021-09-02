By Prossy Kisakye

Over 183,000 teachers have so far been vaccinated in the whole country out of the 550’000 targeted number.

While addressing the press at the media center in Kampala, the spokesperson of the ministry of education, Denis Mugimba, said the biggest number of vaccinated teachers is from Kampala metropolitan area.

He said his ministry is engaging the health ministry to collaborate with the local government to see how to increase the number of vaccination centers.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Kampala Capital City Authority, Daniel Nuweabiine, revealed that in Kampala alone, over 11600 teachers have been vaccinated.

He said they’re expecting 100,000 dozes today or tomorrow to be administered to 100,000 teachers next week