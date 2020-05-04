A new report has shown that business performance in Uganda, like in many other countries around the world has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report from a study conducted by Success Africa and Ultimate Multimedia Consult involving over 300 managers, entrepreneurs and employees during the month of April is yet to be released.

According to the CEO Success Africa, Ethan Musolini, the study reveals that 56.6% of business performance during this time was not achieved, while 15% of the entrepreneurs noted that business performance remained the same, due to poor performance.

The study also shows that many employees are worried about whether they will continue to have work opportunities, or whether they will be paid for work done as their employers struggle to stay afloat.

Musolini tells KFM that this is due to limited preparedness and adaptability by workers, organizations and businesses to work remotely as 49% of the managers said workers were finding it difficult adjusting to work from home.

He recommends that the government comes up with policies and strategies to prepare and enable workers to work remotely using available digital technologies.

He also advises organizations to revisit their working culture and provide for flexible work-home arrangements if the operational realities support remote work.