The Uganda police Force says it awaits guidelines from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to roll out enforcement measures for the new directives issued by President Museveni to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The directives issued on Friday last week, stipulate that one must present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to access public meetings and public transport.

In his address, the president directed the health ministry to re-launch the vaccination exercise and ensure more people are vaccinated.

He noted that the vaccination coverage was still below the country’s target of 28.5 million people.

Addressing journalists at Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, UPF publicist, Fred Enanga urged members of the public to observe all health SOPs.