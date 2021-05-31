By Benjamin Jumbe

The leadership of Namugongo Parish and the Catholic Martyrs shrine says the covid 19 pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise.

This comes at a time some faithful are yet to get to terms with the inability to physically attend the martyrs day celebrations and make a pilgrimage to the martyrs shrines in Namugongo, a tradition which has been on for years

Speaking to Kfm, the Parish priest who is also the Rector of the Namugongo Catholic martyrs shrine Father Vincent Lubega says the pandemic has helped them refocus on how to serve the people and for the Catholics to deepen their faith in God.

He further says the time is now to promote domestic faith tourism by visiting the available faith tourism sites throughout the year rather than waiting for just one day since Christians can no longer travel abroad to the holy land in Israel.