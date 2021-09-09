By Juliet Nalwooga

A 50-year old man in Kabale District who survived Covid-19 has allegedly committed suicide hours after he was discharged from hospital.

The body of the late Godfrey Safari was last evening recovered from Kijuguta River in Nyakahite cell, Kyanamira parish hours after he was discharged from Kabale regional referral hospital where he had been admitted with Covid-19.

His relatives say he was welcomed back home and had dinner with the family but disappeared shortly after the meal.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says they waited for his return in vain, the family alerted police and their neighbors who then embarked on a search for him.

Maate says preliminary evidence shows that the deceased committed suicide and more inquiries are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.