Four people suspected to have contracted Covid-19 have escaped from an isolation center in Iganga District.

The Iganga District health officer, Dr David Muwanguzi says the four had been put under isolation after presenting with signs and symptoms of Covid-19 at the former Busoga University Nursing School in Iganga Municipality.

He however reveals that they escaped from the center before getting tested.

Dr Muwanguzi says that the suspects could have decided to run away due to lack of food at the center.

Muwanguzi adds that they have managed to trace the suspects and have been asked to isolate themselves from their respective homes.

Uganda currently has 55 cases of Covid-19, 8 recoveries and 0 deaths.