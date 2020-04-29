More people have continued contributing to the national task force to help it in the fight against COVID-19.

The President has since asked all Ugandans and well-wishers to join the government in the fight against this pandemic by contributing anything they can afford in form of cash or items to the task force.

Yesterday, on behalf of the task force, the ministry of health received an assortment of donations comprising medical supplies, food items and isolation tents to support the COVID-19 response in the country.

Among those who made contributions is a 5-year-old Sulaiti Mulindwa who had heeded to the president’s call and has donated 10Kg of Posho and Shs10,000.

The ministry also received a donation of Shs65 million in the form of personal protective equipment including masks for health workers from Asahi Eito and Tsubasa enterprises co. ltd.

While handing over the donation, the managing director Shahin Muhammad said health workers need to be prioritized because they are the front line fighters against this pandemic.

The Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda who heads the National Taskforce on COVID-19 has since called for transparency and proper accountability of all funds that shall be received.