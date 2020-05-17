The COVID-19 national respond fund has written to company executives asking their employees to willingly donate at least 10,000 shillings towards the fight against COVID-19.

According to the fund’s fundraising subcommittee chairman, Patrick Mweheire, they are targeting about 1.5 million formally employed workers.

He says if each of these employees offers part of their May and June salaries, the fund would fetch about Shs30 billion as contribution from both workers and bosses.

Mweheire says every single contribution will go a long way “as we try to raise more funds for personal protection gear, testing kits and support materials for medical teams on the frontline.”

The task force has so far collected shs 21 billion from Ugandans of which shs 7billion is cash and 4 billion cash in pledges.

The rest of the donations are 50 cars valued at shs5 billion and relief food and medical supplies among others valued at Shs5 billion.

The fund targets to raise Shs170 billion to be used by the Ministry of health for test kits, personal protection equipment, and other needs by the ministry and government.