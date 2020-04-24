Health rights advocates have expressed fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will stifle the 90-90-90 ambitious treatment target aimed at ending the HIV epidemic.

The concern has been raised by Canon Gideon Byamugisha, the co-founder of the African Network of Religious Leaders Living with and Persons Affected by HIV and Aids.

The target aims at ensuring that by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90% of all people diagnosed with HIV will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

Canon Byamugisha tells KFM that with priority being given to COVID-19 prevention, the focus on testing for HIV has been interfered with, adding that the lockdown is making access to ARV drugs for those on treatment difficult.

This, he says will hugely impact their viral suppression.