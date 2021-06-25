By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandans will not be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom after June 29th.

This is after the UK put Uganda on the red list.

In a letter to Uganda’s Foreign Affairs minister, the British High Commission states that the decision by UK ministers followed review of scientific evidence pertaining to the risk of community transmission of Covid-19 variants.

It adds that only British and Irish nationals and 3rd country nationals with resident rights to the UK will be permitted to travel to the UK from Uganda.

The United Arab Emirates took a similar step earlier this month, while in neighboring Rwanda, RwandaAir banned passengers travelling from Uganda.