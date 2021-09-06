By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The Ministry of Health will start conducting Covid-19 vaccination in markets, taxi parks and business centres across Kampala City from today to Friday.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said vaccination will be done using 128,560 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that the country received two weeks ago from the government of Norway.

“We expect about 100,000 doses for Kampala and the remaining will be distributed between Wakiso and Mukono,” he said yesterday.

He also told this newspaper that the doses were given to Kampala Metropolitan area because they have a “shorter shelf-life.”

