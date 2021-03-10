By Shamim Nateebwa

The long awaited covid19 vaccination begins today with health workers at Mulago national and Entebbe regional referral hospitals.

The health minister Dr Ruth Aceng says the two hospitals were chosen because they treated the highest number of covid patients.

Among priority recipients of the jab will be health workers employed at public hospitals followed by those in private not for profit and their counterparts working for profit private health facilities.

Media practitioners aged 50 years and above will also be vaccinated.

According to the ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, those without National Identification cards and those who are unregistered citizens, to report with guarantors’ IDs (preferably the next of kin, Local Council 1 or VHT), whose mobile phone contact is available.

The plan by the ministry is to make an online database linked to and matched with NIRA.

He gives assurance that selection of persons for vaccination is based on fairness and equity and not necessarily money.

The ministry says this vaccination exercise is very important and certificates may be needed for travel abroad.

About 150,000 health workers will be vaccinated for six days from today while teachers and lecturers will be vaccinated from March 16 to 19th.