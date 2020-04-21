The national anti-covid task force has quarantined 8 people after hearing news that a body of a Covid-19 case was sneaked into the country through the airport.

The body has been intercepted in Kayunga, by a surveillance team according to Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Health.

Dr Atwine says that eight people, relatives of the deceased have been arrested as they were taking the body for burial and have been placed under quarantine.

The PS who has reiterated that “bodies of Covid infected will not be allowed in the country,” says the body arrived by cargo plane from out of Uganda .

President Museveni, in his address on Monday, said that bodies of Covid patients will be buried where the death occurs in order to combat the possibilities of spreading the disease to helpless communities.

By press time, KFM was yet to get a comment from Airport management but the matter is still under investigation.