By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Planning Authority is projecting an increase in new covid-19 cases as Ugandans head for the Christmas season.

According to its weekly case projections, an average of 58 new covid19 cases is projected per day and a weekly total of 404 new cases for the week of 12th to 18th December.

The Authority’s Science planning Department Manager Abraham Muwanguzi says a slight increase of covid cases is projected between 19th December to Christmas Day with a daily average of 70 new cases and a weekly total of 490 is projected.