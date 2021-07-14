By Irene Abalo Otto

Ronald Mukasa sits on his boda boda motorcycle with hands-on his chin watching vehicles passing through Bukoto-Kisaasi road.

His other colleagues are engaged in conversation but he is disinterested, seems to be in deep thought as the low tone greeting from our reporter had to be repeated before he could respond with a heavy sigh.

He is one of the 501,107 vulnerable people who registered for Covid-19 cash relief of Shs100, 000.

However, by yesterday, 143,642 (38 per cent) people had received a total of Shs14.7 billion.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, said a total of 377,201 (75.2 per cent) beneficiaries out of the targeted 501,107 people from various cities and municipalities had been uploaded on the system.

However, additional data for a total of 150,915 beneficiaries was rejected due to what the minister called “a mismatch” in the details that had been uploaded.

