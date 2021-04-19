By Juliet Nalwooga

The Annual Crime Report 2020 has revealed that crime cases decreased by 8.9 percent compared to the cases reported in 2019.

While launching report at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola said the crime cases decreased from 215,224 in 2019 to 195,931 in 2020.

He has attributed the decrease to among others; the Covid-19 induced lock down that confined the masses in their homes, increased investment in anti-crime infrastructure like CCTV cameras and increased police presence among others.

He however says that they are currently working to urgently address incidents of corruption, indiscipline, human rights abuse amongst police officers and also roll out constant refresher trainings to enhance service delivery.

The police Annual Crime Report is a form of accountability on the progress of the institution in efforts to ensure peace, law and order that eventually leads to economic stability.