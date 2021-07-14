BY BARBARA NALWEYISO

Two Covid-19 patients have allegedly escaped from the Mityana General Hospital where they have been undergoing treatment.

The hospital spokesperson, Edward Muganga says one of the missing patients is a resident of Wabigalo Village in Tamu Division Mityana Municipality while the second one came from Kassanda District.

Muganda, unfortunately, says the patient who hails from Wabigalo Village died a few hours after escaping from the ward.

The head of the Covid-19 treatment centre at Mityana Hospital, Dr Adonia Samanya says relatives of the patients removed them from the facility after learning that they were going to be referred to Entebbe Hospital.

The Mityana Deputy Resident District Commissioner Yasin Ndidde, who is also the chairperson of the district Covid-19 task force, says they are liaising with intelligence officers and local leaders in the area to trace the two patients and their relatives to avoid spreading the virus.

He has asked their relatives to cooperate with them, warning that if they leave those patients in the community, they are going to expose more people to danger.