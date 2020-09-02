

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Covid-19 National Taskforce headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has proposed the reopening of Entebbe airport, borders, places of worship and universities for final year medical students.

According to the proposals sent to President Museveni on Monday, the taskforce maintained the closure of schools, bars and public gyms, among others.

The taskforce proposed that ministries of Education and Health will study the possibility of reopening the schools.

On prayer centres, the taskforce said worship places should reopen but the number of worshippers should not exceed 70. In the same proposal, the team dropped the consideration for a lockdown in Kampala city.

Sources who attended the meeting on Monday said the proposals were sent to President Museveni for final consideration and approval. On Saturday, President Museveni directed the taskforce to discuss reopening of schools across the country in a phased manner starting with candidate classes.

He also directed the taskforce to consider reopening of other sectors that have been closed since the lockdown in March such as places of worship, bars, weekly markets, tourism and the airport. A source, who attended the taskforce meeting on Monday, said they came up with nine recommendations to the President.

The taskforce recommended that Entebbe airport and borders should reopen on October 1. The taskforce said Covid regulations should be strictly enforced in Kampala with penalties, which include community work and fines to those who defy the guidelines.

