The 42-day nationwide lockdown announced by President Museveni on June 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19 after the country was hit by the second wave comes to an end today.

With the lockdown, people were ordered to stay home, private and public transport were temporarily suspended, while education institutions, places of worship and business centres were closed.

The last 42 days have been filled with the good and bad, twists and turns and drama as well.

On Saturday June 19, traders ignored the directive of staying home and opened their shops while others went to the streets to sell their merchandise.

