By ESTHER OLUKA and Anthony Wesaka

Bars and places of worship are some of the fastest routes through which Covid-19 infections spread easily and that is why they will remain closed after easing of the lockdown.

The remarks were made by Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, last Saturday at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala where he was expounding on President Museveni’s Covid-19 address that was televised last Friday.

“Someone sent me a message saying they saw me (during the presidential address on television) sitting next to the President and mentioned I am among the people misleading the President and that is why he didn’t open churches and other places of prayer,” Dr Baryomunsi stated.

