By Paul Adude

A new report on effects of Covid19 on family life and relationships has revealed increased domestic violence in the lockdown.

Releasing the report over the weekend, the Family Impact country director Connie Namano says the major cause of violence is that couples are over spending time with each other unlike in the past.

The report which focuses on marriage and parenting relationships was carried out between July and August, 2020 on social media.

According to the research, there is a communication gap between parents to children, husband to wife.

The research further shows that money was the biggest cause of conflicts in families and that men who earn income on a daily basis were more stressed in the lockdown period since their workplaces were closed.

The Bank of Uganda deputy director and Mothers Union president Ruth Senyonyi has now advised couples to take time to learn and plan for marriage.