By Tonny Abet and CAROLINE AYUGI

The developers of Covidex and Covilyce-1, the herbal medicines being used as a supportive treatment for Covid-19, have said their plans to start clinical trials have been hampered by the government’s delay to release funds.

Early last month, Gulu University said during a special meeting, President Museveni besides giving a go-ahead to Dr Alice Lamwaka, the lead researcher of Covilyce-1 to produce the medicine, also promised Shs3.7 billion for the team to do clinical trials.

The university told Daily Monitor on Monday that they are yet to receive the money.

Also, Ms Rebecca Mwanje, the personal assistant to Prof Patrick Ogwang, the developer of Covidex, said they have not yet received funding for clinical trials.

Prof Ogwang had earlier revealed that Shs2 billion is needed for clinical trials.

