By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Investment Authority has this morning issued an investment licence to Prof Patrick Ogwang, the developer of Covidex- a herbal supplementary covid treatment.

The licence handed to him by the state minister for investment Evelyn Anite gives the Director of Jena Herbals Ltd the green light to construct a drug manufacturing plant.

Minister Anite, has also revealed that the government has provided Prof Ogwang, with five acres of land in Soroti Industrial Park where the plant is to be housed.

She says the government has also granted him a 10-year tax holiday to enable him to grow his business in the initial stages.

Covidex was recently approved by the National Drug Authority as a supplementary treatment drawing both excitement and criticism in equal measure with some people dragging its manufacturer to court for various reasons.

However, Anite has advised those who have sued Prof Ogwang to stop wasting time.

Prof Ogwang on the other hand says he has mobilized some resources and will start construction of the plant which currently employs about 200 people