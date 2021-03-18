By Prossy Kisakye

Uganda Cranes head coach Abdallah Mubiru has rallied Ugandans to support the team as the country prepares for two AFCON 2021 qualifiers at home against Burkina Faso and away to Malawi.

Mubiru was tasked to handle the national team in the remaining two matches alongside Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as an assistant coach and Fred Kajoba Kisitu as goalkeeping coach.

He now calls for collective backing from every stakeholder, especially the fans, urging Ugandans to drop the mentality of doubting their own and instead give them full support.

The preparations for the two matches are already underway with COVID-19 testing of players and officials done this morning.