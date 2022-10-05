The Aga Khan Foundation has earmarked over Shs190m to rejuvenate businesses (in the creative sector) that were hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Olgah Namukuza who is in charge of Aga Khan Foundation’s COVID-19 response program, the affected businesses which will benefit from the funding will be those operating in the West Nile region and Kampala.

She says the foundation has collaborated with the European Union under the program code-named “Cottage Industry Catapult program” to support businesses in the creative sector.

She says according to a report from UNESCO, the cultural and creative industry was affected heavily with a total of 10 million jobs lost in the sector worldwide during the COVID -19 pandemic period.

In Uganda, they have partnered with MoTIV Creations-Uganda to implement the project in the two districts of Arua and Kampala.