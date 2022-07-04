By Lukeman Mutesasira

Uganda’s senior women’s national football team, crested cranes lost 2-0 to Senegal in their opening game of the 2022 women AFCON in Morocco.

Ndeye Awa Diakhate and Nguenar Ndiaye scored for Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

Uganda was on the better side but two reckless mistakes cost them, Aisha Nantongo made a reckless tackle in the box and Diakhate punished the crested cranes five minutes before halftime.

Yudaya Nakayenze made a mess with a poor pass for Nguenar to capitalize and rounded off the crested crane’s goalkeeper Ruth Aturo and scored into the empty net.

Uganda’s crested cranes continued creating chances but lost after normal time.

They face morocco on Tuesday in a do-or-die game before ending their group with a tie against Burkina Faso on Friday.