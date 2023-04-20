The voices of city dwellers against the poor state of Kampala’s roads are becoming louder every day.

A day after the Kampala City Traders Association threatened to stop paying Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) trading licenses if the roads were not urgently fixed, several other groups including motorists, pedestrians, and boda boda cyclists have also spoken out.

A section of them has shared their horrifying experiences using the potholed roads that have become a pain in the neck.

First, we pick the minds of pedestrians and motorcyclists

“Some of us have gotten accidents because of those things [potholes], we have lost people because of those things. We have had a bad experience,” a pedestrian on the streets of Kampala told KFM.

And for one motorist, the potholes are affecting the mechanical health of their vehicles, thus increasing the cost of maintenance.

“I drive a new car so I experience bad rough roads in Kampala. So you use Makindye, it’s bad, you use Kampala road, its slightly and has jam. The jam is not caused by so many cars but it is caused by the potholes,” the motorist told KFM.

Meanwhile, according to the Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, they need Shs100 billion to repair several roads in the city that are in a sorry state