By Ritah Kemigisa

The shadow public service minister Atkins Katusabe has condemned the government for criminalising strikes.

This comes at a time, government through the public service ministry has threatened to remove from the government payroll all striking teachers who do not return to class today.

The Arts teachers who are aggrieved by the selective salary enhancement of their science counterparts have been on strike since as they demand for equal enhancement.

Speaking to KFM, Katusabe has appealed to all teachers not to heed to government intimidation adding that they are doing the right thing and have full support of the parliament.

Katusabe says now is the time for action since the government has failed to deliver on its promises.

While meeting the striking teachers, President Museveni asked them to go back to class expressing government’s commitment to enhancing salaries of all public servants in the country.