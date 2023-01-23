Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana is critically ill and has been admitted at Mulago national referral hospital.

The development has been confirmed by the Nakawa West MP who is also the spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party Joel Ssenyonyi.

Speaking to KFM, Ssenyonyi said the MP whose health condition has worsened over time was silently sneaked into Mulago from Murchison Bay at Luzira prison.

According to Ssenyonyi, preliminary information shows that the legislator has lung issues, cannot walk or stand on his own, is in great pain, and requires specialised medical care.

Ssenyonyi adds that the hospital room where he is admitted is heavily guarded by security who have denied access to both his family and fellow colleagues. By press time, only Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago who also doubles as his lawyer was allowed to see him.

“Today we went to Mulago hospital in the morning to check on the Honorable Allan Ssewanyana, we understand he was secretly transferred there for treatment. When we got there, we were denied access to him. The Lord Mayor was able to access him. He is in a worrying state, he needs better treatment than the one being accorded to him now,” Ssenyonyi told KFM.

Ssewanyana together with his Kawempe North counterpart Muhammad Ssegirinya have spent more than a year in jail for several charges including; murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism, stemming from 2021 murders in greater Masaka.