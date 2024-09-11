The cross-examination of ACP Andrew Mubiru Kizimula, the prosecution’s eighth witness in the Katanga murder case, resumed on Wednesday before the High Court in Kampala. Mubiru is the Police’s Forensic Director who conducted DNA tests on evidence related to the case.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Mubiru was questioned about his findings regarding the DNA on a bedsheet recovered from Molly Katanga’s home. He confirmed that his analysis identified a mixed DNA profile containing DNA from Molly Katanga and two unidentified individuals from the Ugandan population.

Defense lawyers challenged the reliability of the DNA results, alleging that the laboratory equipment and testing procedures were contaminated. They pointed to positive results in negative control tests, which should have shown no DNA. Additionally, the lawyers accused Mubiru of using outdated software from 2021, despite the availability of a newer version released in 2024.

Following Henry Katanga’s murder, police arrested his widow, Molly Katanga, and their two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi. They are charged with murder alongside George Amanyire and Charles Otai, who are accused of assisting in the destruction of evidence.

The four accused are out on bail, while Molly Katanga, the key suspect, is participating in the trial via Zoom from Luzira Women’s Prison.