By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan have declared the launch of the East African Crude oil pipeline deal after the final key agreement was signed.

Suluhu on Thursday signed the Host Government Agreement between the government of Tanzania and EACOP company on the implementation of the oil pipeline project from Hoima in Uganda to the Tanga port of Tanzania.

This was the remaining key agreement so that the project can kick-off.

Meeting at the statehouse in Dar es Salaam, Museveni commended the government of Tanzania for signing the final agreement and confirming their support in the project.

In a joint communique, the two heads of state have directed that each country provides all necessary support to ensure the success of the so that the first flow of oil is realized in 2025.

They have also shown commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in other areas including trade and infrastructure and transport among others.

Last month, President Samia visited Uganda where they signed three key agreements to kick off the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

The 1,445 kilometre-long East African Crude Oil Pipeline will run from Hoima in Uganda to Tanzania’s seaport of Tanga.