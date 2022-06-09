By Benjamin Jumbe

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group has challenged government to do more to ensure that more Ugandans benefit from the middle income status.

This follows President Museveni’s confirmation to the nation during his state of the nation address that Uganda had attained $1,046 GDP per capital surpassing the threshold of the World Bank of $1,036.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director of CSBAG Julius Mukunda said that while this is good news, it could have been as a result of a smaller number of richer people increasing yet poverty is growing.

He asks government to focus on the over 8M Ugandans who are still below the poverty line to ensure they also enjoy this middle income status.