By Moses Ndhaye

Environmentalists have underscored the need for the government to create policies that will help promote the use of clean energy technologies.

This, they say, will help the country mitigate the effects of climate change.

According to Martha Osiro the executive director of Enlight Institute, also program Manager Signify- Uganda, if the government encourages the local community to adopt the use of clean technologies such as solar and stop using charcoal, the effects of climate change will be minimal.

She encourages the government to partner with civil society organizations among other stakeholders to promote such programs across the country.